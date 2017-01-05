Foreigners among 6 militants killed on Helmand-Nimroz highway

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 05 2017, 1:57 pm

At least six insurgents including two foreigners were killed during a counter-terrorism operation conducted in South of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the operation was conducted on Helmand-Nimroz highway and at least 9 others were also wounded.

MoD further added that the security forces also discovered and confiscated at least 20 Improvised Explosive Device planted by the militants on the same highway.

No further details were given regarding the identities of the two foreign insurgents killed during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The highway linking southern Helmand with western Nimruz province is relatively volatile as the anti-government armed militants frequently set up check points to kidnap or kill passengers besides conducting direct attacks.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual operation to eliminate the anti-government armed militants in the restive provinces.

The annual operation by the Afghan forces was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive and the security officials are saying that the key leaders and commanders of the militants are normally targeted during the operations.

