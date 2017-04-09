Foreigners among 25 ISIS militants killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 09 2017, 12:12 pm

At least twenty five militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the ongoing Hamza counter-terrorism operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the militants were killed in a series of ground operations and airstrikes.

The operations were conducted in the vicinity of Achin district during the past 24 hours.

The officials are saying that the majority of those killed during the operations are foreigners and their dead bodies are left in the area.

The Afghan forces also confiscated a heavy machine and some other types of light weapons during the operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

This comes as the officials said Saturday that 24 ISIS insurgents were killed during the operations since Friday.

