Foreigner ISIS recruiter killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 08 2016, 11:54 am

A foreigner militant recruiting for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed during an operation of the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the local security officials, the ISIS commander, identified as Aziz, was killed during an operation of the counter-terrorism forces in Khogyani district.

The officials further added that Aziz was in charge of a group of at least 10 ISIS loyalist and was actively recruiting for the terror group in Afghanistan.

The Afghan security forces seized some weapons, ammunition and other military kits during the operation, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Tuesday that a commander of the terror group was killed during an operation in the restive Achin district.

Earlier, another commander of the terror group was killed in a US drone strike in the same district, the officials added.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

