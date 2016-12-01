Foreigner ISIS commander killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 01 2016, 11:23 am

A commander of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the ISIS commander has been identified as Mujaid who was in command of a group of at least 20 ISIS fighters.

The officials further added that Mujahid was killed during an operation in Achin district.

The operation was conducted late on Wednesday night, the officials said, adding that the security forces and the local residents did suffer any casualties during the clashes.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations I some key districts where the loyalists of the terror group are active.

Local officials said Wednesday that the strategic Pacher Agam district was cleared during the ongoing operations.

The ISIS loyalists have been attempting to gain foothold in the strategic Pacher Agam district in a bid to expand their presence and operations in this province.

The deputy house speaker of the Afghan parliament Zahir Qadir earlier warned that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to establish the Khurasan Caliphate in Afghanistan and are busy expanding their presence in some of the difficult terrains of the country.

