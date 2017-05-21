Foreign woman shot dead by gunmen in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 11:25 am

A foreign woman was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul city late on Saturday night, it has been reported.

Security sources have confirmed the incident has taken place in the vicinity of Dar-ul-Aman area of the city.

The sources further added that preliminary reports indicate the woman was from Germany and was killed along with her security guard.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident took place around 11:30 pm local time in the vicinity of the 7th police district of the city in Dar-ul-Aman area.

He said another foreign woman belonging to Finland is missing following the attack and an investigation is underway in this regard.

According to Danish, the foreign women were serving with an international non-profit organization in Kabul city.

No individual or group including the anti-government armed militant groups has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

