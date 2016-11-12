Foreign Minister Rabbani among 3 ministers dismissed by Afghan parliament

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 1:09 pm

Afghan parliament dismissed three ministers after they failed to provide satisfactory briefing regarding the expenditure of their development budget.

The three ministers included Minister of Public Works Mahmood Baligh and Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs & Disabled Nasreen Oryakhel, and Salahuddin Rabbni, the minister of foreign affairs.

The three ministers included Minister of Public Works Mahmood Baligh and Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs & Disabled Nasreen Oryakhel, and Salahuddin Rabbni, the minister of foreign affairs.

Minister Rabbani received 140 votes by the parliament members to be dismissed against 58 votes of confidence.

Minister Oryakhel received 143 votes to be dismissed against 56 votes of confidence while Minister Baligh was unanimous was dismissed by receiving 33 votes of confidence and 164 votes of dismissal.

Each of the ministers was supposed to be receive 118 votes of confidence during today’s session of the parliament to be approved for their post.

The parliament house speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said the three ministers have been dismissed by the parliament and asked President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to introduce new minister-designates for the confidence voting.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS