Forced repatriation of Afghan refugees worst example of cruelty: Fazal-ur-Rehman

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 22 2016, 3:28 pm

A prominent Pakistani politician and religious scholar Maulana Fazlur Rehman has slammed the Pakistani government for its hard stance against the Afghan refugees, saying forced repatriation of Afghan refugees is the worst example of cruelty.

Questioning the government’s stance against the Afghan refugees, Rehman said the situation in Afghanistan still remains hostile, emphasizing that there would be no need for the US and allied forces to stay in Afghanistan if there was peace in the country.

Rehman further added that the Afghan nationals must be treated well and should be repatriated with dignity and respect, calling the Afghan refugees as ‘guests’ and ‘brothers’.

Pakistan started crackdown against the Afghan refugees following a deadly attack on an army-run school in Peshawar city of Pakistan.

The United Nations refugee chief urged Pakistanis asked the Pakistani authorities late in June not to blame Afghan refugees for terrorism in their country.

The call by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Fillippo Grandi followed amid growing public calls for their deportation and worsening relations between the two neighbours.

Warning that the roughly 2.5 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan risked becoming a “forgotten” crisis, Grandi called on the international community to invest more funds to help them.

“My appeal is that, not only to the authorities but also to the local population: refugees as you know are not terrorists,” Grandi said during a visit to a repatriation centre outside the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar.

