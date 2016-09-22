Forced repatriation of Afghan refugees worst example of cruelty: Fazal-ur-Rehman
By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 22 2016, 3:28 pm
A prominent Pakistani politician and religious scholar Maulana Fazlur Rehman has slammed the Pakistani government for its hard stance against the Afghan refugees, saying forced repatriation of Afghan refugees is the worst example of cruelty.
Questioning the government’s stance against the Afghan refugees, Rehman said the situation in Afghanistan still remains hostile, emphasizing that there would be no need for the US and allied forces to stay in Afghanistan if there was peace in the country.
Rehman further added that the Afghan nationals must be treated well and should be repatriated with dignity and respect, calling the Afghan refugees as ‘guests’ and ‘brothers’.
Pakistan started crackdown against the Afghan refugees following a deadly attack on an army-run school in Peshawar city of Pakistan.
The United Nations refugee chief urged Pakistanis asked the Pakistani authorities late in June not to blame Afghan refugees for terrorism in their country.
The call by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Fillippo Grandi followed amid growing public calls for their deportation and worsening relations between the two neighbours.
Warning that the roughly 2.5 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan risked becoming a “forgotten” crisis, Grandi called on the international community to invest more funds to help them.
“My appeal is that, not only to the authorities but also to the local population: refugees as you know are not terrorists,” Grandi said during a visit to a repatriation centre outside the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar.
Its because of afghan govt anti pakistan agenda that forces pakistan govt to think about leaverag provided to Afghanistan, before this they were living a prosperous life in Pakistan.
ISI DOES NOT NEED REFUGEE KIDS FOR INDOCTRINATION TO MAKE THRM SUICIDE BOMBS. THEY HAVE PLENTY IN STOCK THAT IS WHY THEY ARE DOING THIS. Pakistan has received billions which most of it siphoned by military for their whisky drinking parties. Whisky drinking Mullah F.R., made in London mullah, is shedding croc tears to pretend he cares – What a joke.
Afghans are not anymore treated as brotherly country, but an enemy country. Pakistani are fed up by antiPakistan statements by afghan leadership.
My comment is addressed to you Khaama Press
– Are you a fifth column within Afghan media to stop Afghans remarks that are telling the truth about the Pakistan establishment, this leftover garbage of English empire. It is really sad, Khaama that you ……….
War is going to break out between India and Pakistan very soon. Nothing better happend to pakistani-afghans then this forced repatriation. By sending afghans back to Afghanistan there will be no afghan war casulity in Pakistan.
Asemayie this is khaama not NDtv which is only a Propaganda against pakistan to feed the little minds in filthy India. We cannot be your partner in destabilising any other country.