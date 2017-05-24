Forced diversion of passenger plane by Afghan lawmaker sparks anger

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 11:30 am

The forced diversion of a passenger by a member of the Afghan parliament has sparked furor both among the Afghan officials and the parliament members.

The local officials in central Bamyan province said several high level officials of Bamyan airport were investigated regarding the forced diversion of the plane.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the commander of the border police in Bamyan airport, the regional security chief and six other officials of the border police are under investigations regarding the incident.

The statement further added that the officials involved in diversion of the plane and negligence will face legal actions.

A Kam Air plane was reportedly diverted forcefully by MP Abdul Rahman Shahidani after he missed the regular flight by arriving late in the airport.

The step was reportedly taken by Shahidani’s son who is the regional security chief in Bamyan, ordering the airport officials to prevent the plane from landing in the airport.

In the meantime, several lawmakers condemned the use of force by a member of the Lower House of the Parliament, insisting that lawmakers should not act above the law.

The Lower House Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said necessary steps should be taken against the forced diversion of the plane by a member of the parliament.

Several other lawmakers also raised their voices against the forced diversion of the plane, calling it a move as unjustifiable and urging for immediate steps to fire all those officials involved in accepting the orders by the MP and his relatives to diver the plane back to Kabul.

