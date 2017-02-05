FM Rabbani to visit Russia to discuss Kabul-Moscow cooperation

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 5:53 pm

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will visit Russia to discuss bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Minister Rabbani will visit Moscow on an official invitation from his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to a statement by MoFA, Minister Rabbani will meet with his counterpart on Tuesday and will have in-depth discussion on various issues.

The statement further added that the two sides will hold talks on political, technical, military, economic, trade, cultural issues.

The two sides will also hold talks on other issues including the shared security challenges and issue of the drugs, the statement said, adding that the issue of mutual cooperation on international conventions and conferences will also be discussed.

The planned visit by Minister Rabbani to Russia comes as reports emerged recently suggesting growing contact between Russia and the Taliban group.

On the other hand, a trilateral meeting between Russia, Pakistan, and China took place last year last which together with the alleged contact between Moscow and Taliban sparked furor among the Afghan officials.

