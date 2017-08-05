Five of a family including children killed in Taliban attack in Logar

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 10:07 am

At least five civilians all belonging to one family were killed in Taliban attack in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Thursday night in the vicinity of Alwazi area in the provincial of Pul-e-Alam.

The officials further added that the insurgents launched an attack on the Afghan security forces on Thursday night and some of the bullets landed inside a residential house, leaving at least five of a family dead.

At least four of those killed in the attack were children, the officials said, adding that the remaining bullets landed in a mosque which partially damaged the building of the mosque.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Logar is among the relatively volatile provinces in central parts of the country, bordering capital Kabul in the east where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts.

The latest attack by the Taliban insurgents resulting to civilian casualties comes as the latest UN report attributes the majority of the civilian casualties to the anti-government armed militant groups during the first six months of the year.

