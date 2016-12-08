First phase of Dar-ul-Aman Palace restoration completed

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 08 2016, 12:11 pm

The first phase of the restoration work of the historic Dar-ul-Aman Palace has been completed as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said he is hopeful that the restoration work completes as soon as possible.

Hailing the speedy work being done for the restoration of the Palace, President Ghani said he is hopeful that the Palace is restored soon so that the historic Palace can be used for the hospitality of the high level foreign guest.

He was speaking during the 5th high council meeting of the urban development organized in the Palace.

President Ghani further added that the Palace will also be turned into a national museum once the restoration is completed.

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi said the first phase of the restoration work which included scaffolding and cleaning has been completed.

Minister Naderi further added that the female engineers and workers also contributed for the completion of the first phase of the restoration work.

The restoration of the Palace was officially inaugurated by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah late in the month of May.

President Ghani said the reconstruction of the Palace will be done with the available national resources, insisting that the renovation of the Palace is wanted by the whole nation.

