First oxygen and nitrogen production factory starts work in Nangarhar

Fri Jul 07 2017, 2:23 pm

The first ever factory producing oxygen and nitrogen has started operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan with a local doctor investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to locally produce the elements and create jobs for the local residents.

The provincial government said the factory will provide enough oxygen and nitrogen to respond to the needs of the four provinces in eastern parts of the country.

The founder of the factory, Dr. Nasimullah Darman, said the factory has been established with an investment of around $350,000 from his personal funding.

Dr. Darman further added that the factory will respond to the needs of the local market and hospitals in Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan, and Nangarhar provinces.

He said the factory has a capacity of producing around 250 capsules of oxygen and nitrogen over a period of 24 hours.

According to Dr. Darman, the factory will pave the way for creating jobs for up to 250 people on direct and indirect basis.

In the meantime, the provincial public health officials said the oxygen and nitrogen will be produced in accordance with the international standards.

Provincial public health chief Dr. Mohammad Zafar Hamidi said the Nangarhar public health directorate will supervise the production of oxygen and nitrogen elements in the factory to ensure that the elements are properly produced.

