First leather industry starts work in Herat to curb imports worth $350m

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 6:52 pm

The first leader production firm started work in western Herat province of Afghanistan with an aim to curb import of leather products from outside the country worth almost $350 million on annual basis.

The factory was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of the provincial governor Mohammad Asif Rahimi in Herat Industrial park.

The factory has been built with an investment amounting to $6 million and 3 hundred thousand.

The local officials are saying that the opening of the factory will provide work opportunities for hundreds of the residents of Herat province.

Hotak, a representative of the factory, said this is the first leather processing factory launched in Afghanistan which will use raw materials from the domestic market.

He said around $350 million flow out of Afghanistan on annual basis for the import of leather products.

Provincial governor Rahimi hailed the private sector for the investment to launch the factory and said the first leather processing factory starting work in Afghanistan is a good news as he insisted on the factory officials to make sure that the products are produced with a high quality.

Insisting on further development of industrial park in Herat province, Mr. Rahimi said another industrial park will be opened in this province in the near future.

According to the local officials, around 25 manufacturing firms have started operations in Herat industrial park since last one year.

