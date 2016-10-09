First ISIS deaths reported in Jawzjan province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 09 2016, 8:07 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have reported suffered casualties in northern Jawzjan province, the first report emerging regarding the activities of the terror group from the province.

Provincial officials said Sunday at least 20 militants including loyalists of ISIS terrorist group were killed during the latest operations.

The officials further added at least 40 insurgents including the loyalists of the terror group were wounded during the same operations.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Reza Ghafoori confirmed the reports and said the operations are still underway in parts of Darzab and Qoshtapa districts where the ISIS and Taliban deaths have been reported.

He said the Afghan forces have managed to control of at least one village during the clashes so far and operations are still underway in two other villages.

Ghafoori however did not disclose further information regarding the possible casualties of the Afghan security forces during the operations.

Reports regarding ISIS deaths in Jawzjan have been rare although local officials in northern provinces have confirmed the presence of the loyalists of the terror group in the past.

The acting provincial governor of Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor earlier said ISIS loyalists are attempting to establish bases in this province in a bid to expand activities in the northern provinces.

