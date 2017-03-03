First drone strike in Pakistan under new US administration

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 03 2017, 10:21 am

A suspected drone strike in Pakistan’s tribal region has killed at least two people in what appears to be the first US airstrike carried out under the President Donald Trump administration.

The local government officials confirmed the airstrike and said two people were killed in the raid.

The officials quoted by local media confirmed that the airstrike was conducted by unmanned aerial vehicles in Kurram Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

According to the officials, the identities of those killed in the airstrike have not been ascertained so far.

If confirmed, it will be the first airstrike conducted by US forces following a similar attack which targeted the supreme leader of the Taliban group earlier last year.

The attack on Mullah Akhtar Mansoor was carried in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Mansoor was reportedly travelling between the Iranian border and Quetta city when he was targeted in the raid.

He was also carrying a Pakistani passport and reports emerged later suggesting that he was on his way from Iran to Quetta when he was targeted.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS