First batch of Afghan pilots complete Black Hawk helicopters training in USA

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 22 2017, 6:08 pm

The first batch of the Afghan Air Force pilots completed their trainings for the newly-deployed modern UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The Afghan government says the first batch of four pilots have completed their training in the United States of America.

The officials are saying that the newly-trained pilots are expected to start services with the Afghan Air Force in the near future.

The Afghan pilots received their certificates during a ceremony organized in the United States last week, the Afghan Embassy in Washington said.

An Afghan envoy in Washington Abdul Hadi Barekzai has said the training for the second batch of the Afghan Air Force Black Hawk pilots will kick off in the near future.

The Afghan Air Force took formal delivery of the first batch of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the NATO forces earlier this month.

The Afghan Air Force is expecting to receive around 159 Black Hawk helicopters in coming years as part of the ongoing efforts by the international allies of the country for the modernization of the Afghan Air Force in a bid to boost the capabilities of the national defense and security forces.

