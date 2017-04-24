First Afghan Minister elected a member of Governing Council of UN-Habitat

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 2:16 pm

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi became a member of the Governing Council of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

According to an official release “The Council elected by acclamation Afghanistan (Asia-Pacific States) to a term expiring on 31st December 2020.”

The release further added that “It postponed the election of one member from the Latin American and Caribbean States for the same term, as well as six from the Western European and Other Stets, including two for a term expiring 31 December 2018, one expiring 31 December 2019, and three expiring 31 December 2020.”

According to a statement by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, the UN Governing Council casted votes of confidence to Minister Naderi considering specific standards among the Asian and Pacific States.

The statement further added that Minister Naderi was identified as a member of the Governing Council for his activities, including participation and speech during the summit in Indonessia to finalize the 20 year urban agenda, representing the private sector of Afghanistan and and speaking regarding specific challenges and offering specific recommendation.

He also had a similar activity during a summit organized in Ecuador which resulted into the inclusion of his recommendations for the first time in the global agenda.

Other activities that Minister Naderi was involved in are the preparation of the book on urban situation, preparation of the book on future of the Afghan cities, preparation and implementation of urban sectors programs with the cooperation of UN-Habitat that included preparation of national urban priority program which was approved by President Ghani, prepation of the program ‘City for All’ which was prepared with an aim to register the planned and unplanned properties and increment of the government income.

Preparation of the LIVE UP program for the repatriating refugees, preparation of the program for clean and green cities, and certain other efforts involving Minister Naderi since he assumed the office.

Minister Naderi is expecting to formally take the seat in the Governing Council during the summit to be organized in Nairobi city of Kene.

He is also expected to sign an agreement with the UN-Habitat Chief regarding the implementation of the 20 year urban agenda in housing sector.

