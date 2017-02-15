Fire sweeps through Balkh prison in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 2:16 pm

A fire incident has been reported in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan amid reports suggesting that the fire has swept through the central prison.

The incident has taken place in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of northern Balkh province.

Provincial police chief Abdul Razaq Qaderi confirmed the incident and said the fire swept through the second floor of the prison.

Qaderi further added that the fire extinguishing team was deployed to the area immediately after the incident.

He said no one was hurt in the incident and the fire was brought under the control by the firefighters.

This comes as at least four people were killed in a similar incident in Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi prison nearly eight years ago.

The majority of fire incidents during the winter period takes place due to recklessness while handling heating materials, including gas balloons and lack of inspection of the electricity wires.

According to Qaderi, the incident in Mazar prison took place after after the electricity lines caught fire.

