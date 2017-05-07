Finland, Germany, Iran, Afghanistan join hands to train Afghan mining experts

By Khaama Press - Sun May 07 2017, 11:45 am

A group of fifteen Afghan experts received trainings in the field of mining and geological exploration in a two-week workshop organized in Iran with the joint efforts of Finland, Germany, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The Office of the Germany Cooperation with Afghanistan in a statement said last week, a two-weeks training on geophysics in Shiraz, Iran, came to an end. Three lecturers from Kabul Polytechnic University and 12 mining engineers from the Afghanistan Geological Survey (AGS) participated in the workshop and will now return to Kabul.

The statement further added that the Geological Survey of Finland has already been working with the Afghanistan Geological Survey and organised this seminar, funded by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs. In order to support further developing and strengthening cooperation between universities, state institutions and donor operations in the Afghan mining and geology sector, the German programme for Academic Mining Education in Afghanistan (AMEA) supported this training as well.

According to the Office of the German Cooperation with Afghanistan, Finnish and Iranian trainers lead all courses. The training mainly focussed on the application of different geophysical methods in mineral exploration.

The statement also added that other topics such as groundwater, hydrogeology as well as building and construction stone assessments were covered. The participants further learned how to combine these methods and how to cooperate between different units and departments. Besides theoretical parts, the training included many sessions on practical modelling and data interpretation. In small groups, the 15 participants had the opportunity to strengthen in-depth knowledge and to network.

The geophysics training is part of the continuous cooperation between the Geological Survey of Finland and the Afghanistan Geological Survey – a partnership that the Afghan-German Cooperation aims to collaborate with. In November 2017, a follow-up field training for Afghan sector experts will take place in Iran, organised by the Geological Survey of Finland.

