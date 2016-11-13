Finance minister secure vote of confidence, 2 ministers dismissed

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 13 2016, 2:07 pm

Lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, on Sunday casted vote of confidence to Minister of Finance Eklil Hakimi but dismissed the minister of education and minister of aviation and transportation unanimously.

Hakimi received 85 votes of confidence against 112 votes of no confidence and was approved by the parliament but education minister Asadullah Hanif Balkhi was dismissed after receiving 131 votes of no confidence with aviation and transportation minister Mohammadullah Batash who received 142 votes of no confidence.

The voting process continued in the absence of the three ministers after they refused the impeachment call by the lawmakers.

The ministers included Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, and Minister of Aviation and Transportation.

This comes as the Afghan parliament on Saturday dismissed three ministers unanimously, alleging the ministers for failing to spend more than 70 percent of their development budget.

The dismissal of the ministers resulted into a strong reaction by the ARG Palace.

The Palace further added that the impeachment of the ministers of the cabinet, specifically the minister of foreign affairs, is unjustifiable as cited in the article 92 of the Afghan constitution.

According to ARG Palace, since the Afghan lawmakers are not fully aware of the performance of the Afghan ministers for the expenditure of the development budget, it is expected that the impeachment process will delay until enough information is presented.

