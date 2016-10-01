Final, series decider match between Afghanistan, Bangladesh this afternoon

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 10:56 am

The final match of One Day International (ODI) series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played this afternoon as the two teams will fight to clinch the series with each having one win from the past games.

The final match will be played at Dhaka with the Afghan team to appear with the same squad as the previous matches.

The Afghanistan squad includes Amir Hamza, Asghar Stanikzai*, Dawlat Zadran, Fareed Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nawroz Mangal, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shenwari, Shabir Noori, Ihsanullah, Karim Janat, Mirwais Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, and Mohammad Shahzad.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 2 wickets during the second match of the series on Wednesday to level the series following Bangladesh’s win in opening match of the series.

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 7 runs during the opening match played at Dhaka on 25th September.

This is the first major series the Afghan team is playing against a test playing nation following their World Cup campaign in March this year.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been attempting to organize more matches with the big teams in a bid to help improve the experience of the Afghan team.

