Fighter jets target Taliban insurgents in Nangarhar, leaving 4 dead

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 7:21 pm

At least four Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike involving fighter jets in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Chaparhar district.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted around 8 am local time in Kariz area, leaving four dead and two others wounded.

The militants killed in the airstrike belonged to the Taliban group led by Mullah Ghazi, the statement said, adding that the local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

It is yet not clear if the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan forces or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

The increased raids by US forces follow a broader role granted to them by the Obama administration earlier last year, a step which was taken amid concerns that the ISIS affiliates are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan and turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base.

