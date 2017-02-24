Female officers among 343 graduated from Kabul military academy

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 24 2017, 11:58 am

At least 343 army officers including several female officers graduated from Kabul military academy on Thursday.

The newly-graduated army officers received their graduation certificates during a ceremony attended by high level government officials, including President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi said the Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim military academy is one of the pioneer institutions from which at least 3,091 cadets have graduated.

He said the last batch of graduates include 343 officers including female cadets who have completed their studies and will join the army.

The Afghan army chief of staff General Qadam Shah Shaheem said the military academy is one of the best and well equipped institutions in the region being supported by NATO in education curriculum.

Gen. Shaheem further added that the Afghan armed forces are fully prepared to respond to the internal and external threats at any time to protect the constitution, sovereignty, and the Afghan nation.

In the meantime, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said the government is committed in bring reforms in the defense and security sectors.

He said the government is working on a 4-year plan for the development of the Afghan forces and promised that the Afghan Air Force will be further equipped until 2020.

