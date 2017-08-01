Female Afghan MP dies in a traffic incident in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 10:07 am

A female Afghan lawmaker of the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, died in a traffic incident in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said Parveen Nuristani representing the eastern Nuristan province in the Lower House of the Parliament died in the outskirts of Jalalabad city late on Monday.

The statement further added that Nuristani was travelling in Darunta area in the outskirts of Jalalabad when her car crashed.

At least three others were also wounded in the incident, the statement said, adding that the dead body of the MP has been shifted to Jalalabad hospital.

Provincial governor Gulab Mangal expressed grief regarding the loss of the life of the MP, calling her an active woman with her death being a major loss for the women of the country.

The majority of the road accidents are taking place due to bad conditions of the roads, lack of traffic signs as well as reckless driving which largely contributes to deadly incidents in the country.

This comes as at least 12 people were killed and dozens more were wounded in a similar incident in eastern Laghman province nearly two months ago.

At least 20 people were killed in separate road accidents on Kabul-Jalalabad highway earlier this year.

