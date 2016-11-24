Female Afghan cadets receiving modern training in Turkey including sniping

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 2:33 pm

A group of 250 female police cadets from Afghanistan are busy receiving modern training in Turkey as the Afghan government in cooperation with the international community is attempting to increase the number of female police forces in the country.

The 250 female police cadets are part of the 5th batch being trained in Sivas Police Academy, formed in 2011 following the conclusion of an agreement between Kabul and Ankara to provide training opportunities for the female Afghan police cadets.

According to the State-run Anadolu news agency, the female cadets are receiving modern training, including policing compliance, use of wireless technologies, defense tactics, use of different small weapons, first aid, moral and values, identification of challenges the policewomen could face, supporting the victims of an incident, explosives ordnance disposal, counter-terrorism, and other training including leadership.

One of the female cadets Sima Gul told the newspaper that she is being trained to become a sniper as she revealed regarding her passion to defend the country against the militants and terrorists using her sniping skills.

Gul said she joined the academy along with the female cadets as the government is attempting to increase the number of female police forces and described her desire to serve the country with the other male and female police officers by becoming a professional sniper.

Another female police cadet Fawzia Beg Oghlo emphasized on the need of female police officers to fill the gap in the conservative society of Afghanistan.

Emphasizing on the key role of police to ensure order in the society, Oghlo said the training provided in Sivas Police Academy is exactly what the Afghan society needs.

She said she will start fighting for the right of the Afghan women by completing her training and becoming a symbol for the other women of the country.

A female cadet from the southeastern Ghazni province Najiba Haidary said she was encouraged by her mother and young brother to join the police forces.

Mariam Qalandari meanwhile says she wants to fill the gap for the presence of female police officers who are mainly required during the checking as she eyes to assume charge in criminal investigation department of Ghazni province.

The training of the female cadets in Turkey are being conducted with the support of Turkey, USA, NATO, and Japan with the supervision of the General Command of Police of Turkey, Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan, and A-NTM.

A group of 490 female candidates joined the first batch of the training on 14th July 2011 and were graduated on 13th January 2012.

The second batch provided training for a group of 482 candidates, the third batch covered 486 candidates, while 496 candidates were trained in the fourth batch.

The first round of professional training of the female cadets concluded on 25th March 2014 after 94 cadets joined the course on 6th January of the same year.

The second round of the professional training included 190 cadets who graduated on 27th February 2015, the third included 389 cadets, while 80 cadets of the special forces wing of the Afghan police were trained in the 4th round of the professional training course.

