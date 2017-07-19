‘Father of Taliban’ Sami-ul-Haq offers conditional support to Afghan peace process

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 9:04 am

The leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Sami-ul-Haq has offered a conditional support for the peace process in Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by Maula Sami’s office, the leader of the party has said he is prepared to support the Afghan peace process but the foreign forces must leave the country first.

He has reportedly made the remarks during a meeting with the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan.

The statement further added that the Afghan ambassador met with Maulana Sami to play his part in encouraging the Afghan Taliban to peace talks, considering his influential role.

In the meantime, Maulana Sami has called on the government of Pakistan to reconsider its policies in Afghanistan, claiming that India is taking advantage from the ongoing situation in the region.

Maulana Sami is the founder of Haqqani Madrasa in Pakistan from where several key Taliban leaders have graduated and it is believed that he is also having a key influence on the Afghan insurgents, considering the close relations he had with the Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

The Afghan officials are saying that Pakistani could play a key role in the reconciliation process and ending the violence in Afghanistan, insisting that the leadership councils of both the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based inside the Pakistani soil where they have freedom of action and safe havens.

