Father joins Taliban after killing his teen daughter for eloping in Badghis

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 10:18 pm

A man in northwestern Baghis province of Afghanistan has killed his fourteen year old daughter in the latest case of honor killing after she allegedly eloped with her friend.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in the outskirts of the provincial capital of Badghis and the perpetrator has reportedly joined the Taliban ranks after the murder.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zahir Bahand confirmed the incident and said the teenage girl was shot dead by her father in Qala-e-Naw area after she allegedly eloped with her friend.

Bahand further added that the victim’s friend who was believed to be eighteen years old was also shot dead by the man.

He said the man managed to flee the area after the brutal killing and has joined the Taliban ranks.

This comes incidents involving violence against women including rape of young children by armed individuals are on the rise in the remote parts of the country amid rampant violence against the women.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission officials said last year that they have recorded around 3,000 cases of violence against women and young girls.

The officials further added that the cases belonged to the year 1395 and mainly involved rape cases, forced marriage, and other forms of domestic violence.

