Father arrested for killing 7-month-old son with knife in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 2:01 pm

A man was arrested for brutally murdering his 7-month-old son over domestic violence in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the perpetrator Amanullah was arrested from Behsud district after brutally stabbing his child to death.

The statement further added that Amanullah is originally a resident of Bati Kot district and he is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

According to the local officials, Amanullah stabbed his child to death after divorcing his wife on Tuesday.

The provincial security commandment said immediate steps will be taken to try the perpetrator and ensure justice for the child.

The latest incident involving the brutal murder of a child comes as the rate of domestic violence has been on the rise during the recent months.

At least three women were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Herat city located in West of Afghanistan last month.

Earlier, at least four women were shot dead by a relative in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan while a young woman was set on fire by her husband in western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier in the month of October.

