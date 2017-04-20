Farooq Wardak appointed as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 20 2017, 9:56 am

The former of Minister of Education Farooq Wardak has been appointed as the Minister of State for the Parliamentary Affairs.

A spokesman for the Presidential Palace, Shah Hussain Murtazawi, confirmed the appointment of Mr. Wardak late on Wednesday night.

He said President Ghani issued a decree to confirm the appointment of Mr. Wardak as the Minister of State for the Parliamentary Affairs.

The decree states that Mr. Wardak has been appointed for the post in accordance with the paragraph 13 of the article 64 of the Afghan constitution as the Minister of State for the Parliamentary Affairs.

The appointment of Mr. Wardak as the Minister of State for the Parliamentary Affairs comes as the government has stepped up efforts to organize the long-delayed parliamentary and district councils elections.

In the latest move to pave the way for a fair and transparent election, the Afghan government modified the census law in a bid to help distribution of the electronic ID cards to ensure a transparent election.

The Afghan government also appointed Secretary General for the Independent Election Commission last month in order to help expedite the process of the electoral bodies for organizing the elections.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS