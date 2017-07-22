Famous Taliban leader Urfan killed in Laghman clashes

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 22 2017, 2:21 pm

A famous leader of the Taliban group was killed during the clashes with the security forces in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Friday evening in the vicinity of Mehtarlam city, the provincial capital of Laghman.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed that Urfan, a well known Taliban leader who was involved in several terrorist attacks, was killed during the clashes with the security forces.

The statement further added that the clash took place in the vicinity of Armal, Nalawi, and Nawi Kala areas of Mehtarlam.

At least two other militants belonging to commander Mubariz group also sustained critical injuries during the clashes, the statement said.

The provincial government also added that a weapon belonging to the insurgents was seized by the security forces.

The local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the clashes, the local officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Laghman is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terrorist groups as they attempt to increase attacks as part of their spring offensive normally launched every year as the weather gets warm across the country, allowing the insurgents to easily move between the provinces, plan, and execute attacks.

