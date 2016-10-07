Famous Afghan singer Dr. Mohammad Sadiq Fitrat Nashenas dies at age 73

By Khaama Press - Fri Oct 07 2016, 9:48 am

A prominent Afghan singer Dr. Mohammad Sadiq Fitrat Nashinas died at the age of 73 due to a heart illness, it has been reported.

Nashenas was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Germany and died on Thursday night due to the illnesss he was suffering from.

Born in 1935 in Kanahar city in south of Afghanistan, Nashenas was one of the prominent and famous singers of the country during the past 50 years.

He started his career in music while he was very young and leaves behind at least 600 art work.

Nashenas went to India and studied primary school in Delhi, the capital city of India and completed his higher second school education in Habibia high school and.

He also completed his higher education in the field of law and political scienes in the university of Kabul besides completing his higher education in the field of economy.

Nashenas went to Russia for obtaining his Masters degree and obtained in his Doctor’s degree in the field of Pashto literature.

He was given the title of Nashinas in 1954 and his first song in Pashto was released nearly 50 years ago.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS