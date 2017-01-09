Families of fallen Afghan soldiers receive apartments

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 09 2017, 11:54 am

The families of certain fallen Afghan soldiers received apartments as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced a major scheme to hand over more apartments to families of fallen security forces members in the next three years.

President Ghani handed over the keys of apartments to the families of 14 soldiers who lost their lives.

The apartment keys were handed over during a ceremony organized to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

In his speech during the ceremony, President Ghani promised to prioritize the fallen security forces’ families in the housing scheme in coming three years.

He said more reforms have been implemented in the security institutions in the past two years, calling corruption one of the key factors in increase of security forces casualties.

Ruling out discrimination among the security personnel, President Ghani said the soldiers wearing the security forces uniform are all one Afghan.

In other parts of his speech, President Ghani warned the ill-wishers of the country and said they should not miscalculated Afghanistan, emphasizing that the last year’s fighting season showed that Afghanistan was turned into their graveyard.

This comes as the casualties rate of the Afghan security forces sharply increased since they took full security lead from the coalition forces at the start of 2015.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS