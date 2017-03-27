Faces behind Kabul military hospital attack to be revealed soon: Stanikzai

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 12:43 pm

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) Chief, Masoom Stanikzai has said the government will soon reveal the faces involved in the deadly attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Kabul.

Briefing the lawmakers regarding the deteriorating security situation in the country, particularly in Kabul city, Stanikzai said the government is committed to disclose the truth the Afghan people.

He said the investigations are underway and those involved in the attack will be recognized in the near future.

According to Stanikzai, the government is expecting to conclude the investigations soon and results are expected to be announced in coming one or two weeks.

In other parts of his briefing, Stanikzai said the country is facing menace o terror from at least twenty groups.

He also added that the Afghan intelligence has conducted at least 317 special military operations in the past two months and in the most critical parts of the country.

Stanikzai said the Afghan intelligence managed to foil the majority of the terrorist attack plots but the militants managed to carry out about one or two attacks out of every 20 attack plots successfully.

At least 50 people were killed and around 30 others were wounded in the attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital earlier this month, according to the officials investigating the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS