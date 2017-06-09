Explosives placed in fuel tanker defused by Kabul police

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 09 2017, 1:35 pm

The Afghan security forces thwarted a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups to carry out another major explosion in Kabul city.

The Criminal Investigation Department of Kabul Police Commandment said the explosives were placed in a fuel tanker to carry out an explosion in the city.

The source further added that the explosives were discovered and defused by the Explosives Ordnance Disposal team of the 101st Asmayee Zone before the militants manage to carry out an attack.

The fuel tanker was parked in Dispatchery area located in the 9th police district of the city, the Criminal Investigation Department added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as capital Kabul witnessed a series of deadly attacks and violence last week, leaving more than 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The first incident in the city took place last Wednesday, the 31st of May, after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated leaving nearly 100 people dead and over 400 others wounded.

The Wednesday bombing resulted into a violent protest that left several people dead, including the son of Senate House’s deputy chairman whose funeral was attack by at least three suicide bombers.

