Explosive-laden donkey seized along Durand Line, Pak officials claim

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 6:14 pm

The Pakistani security officials are claiming that an explosive-laden donkey was seized from the vicinity of Durand Line.

The officials further added that three suspects were also arrested after the donkey was captured by the security forces, according to the local media reports.

The political administration told The Express Tribune on Sunday that after seeing the donkey moving towards the border they pursued it and recovered explosives of more than 40 kgs from it.

According to the officials, Afghanistan’s border administration has been informed about the incident and a protest was registered.

No further details were given regarding the possible target of the attack.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the incident so far.

The porous Durand Line has also been a source of tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan where numerous cross-border attacks have been carried out besides the militants use the line to commute between the two countries and conduct insurgency activities.

Tensions intensified between the two neighboring countries on several occassions during the past recent months, mainly due to the establishment of gates and other installations.

The Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire in Torkham earlier in June which resulted in to the closure of the gate for several days.

