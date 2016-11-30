Explosions heard in Kabul amid reports 2 rockets landed in key diplomatic area

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 7:59 pm

At least two explosions were heard in Kabul city earlier tonight amid reports two rockets landed in Shash Darak diplomatic area of the city.

Security sources confirmed that the rockets landed between Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area and Shash Darak but no casualties have been reported so far.

A security official in the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rockets landed in the vicinity of Maslakh area in Shashdarak and the area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as a deadly suicide attack targeted a mosque in the west of Kabul city ten days ago, leaving at least 32 people dead and scores of others wounded.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque took place almost one and half month after a similar attack ripped through a shrine in Kabul city, leaving at least 18 dead and several others wounded.

