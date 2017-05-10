Explosion targets Taliban vehicle in Kandahar leaving 11 dead

By Khaama Press - Wed May 10 2017, 7:35 pm

At least eleven people were killed in a roadside mine explosion in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, the local authorities said Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night in the vicinity of Maiwand district of Kandahar.

According to a statement by the provincial government, a four by four vehicle belonging to the Taliban insurgents struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in Khak-e-Chopan area of Maiwand district late on Tuesday night.

The statement further added that eleven people inside the vehicle were killed in the explosion.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last month, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

