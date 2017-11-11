Explosion targets Taliban leader’s vehicle in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 11 2017, 5:39 pm

An explosion ripped through a vehicle of the Taliban leader in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night in the vicinity of Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province.

The provincial govenment media office in a statement said at the local Taliban leader was travelling in area 27 and 28 of the district when his vehicle struck a roadside mine.

The statement further added that the Taliban leader was wounded in the explosion along with three other militants in the explosion.

No further details were given regarding the incident with the Taliban group yet to comment.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups frequently use improvised explosive device as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government workers.

But in majority of such incidents the ordinary people are targeted besides such incidents inflicts casualties to militants, mainly due to the premature explosions.

