Explosion targets security vehicle in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 9:38 am

An explosion ripped through a vehicle of the security personnel in Kabul city late on Sunday evening, leaving at least two people wounded.

According to the security officials, the incident took place in the vicinity of the 6th police district of the city, close to Gula-e-Dawa Khana and Kote Sangi area.

The officials are saying that a vehicle of the army forces was targeted by a magnetic bomb and two people were injured.

However, the head of the 119th police center Humayoun Aini said a police Ranger vehicle was targeted in the explosion and two people were wounded while the vehicle was damaged after it caught fire.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as Kabul city witnessed at two large attacks last week with one of the attacks carried out by the ISIS loyalists targeting the embassy of Iraq that resulted into the killing of two civil workers of the embassy while some others were wounded.

The Taliban group also carried out a suicide attack in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Thursday evening which left at least one NATO soldier dead along with two Afghan civilians while several others including NATO troops and Afghan civilians were wounded.

