Explosion targets private vehicle in Kabul Golden City

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 8:59 am

An explosion was reported in Golden City in capital Kabul late on Wednesday evening with preliminary reports suggesting at least one person was wounded.

Security officials in Police District#8 of the city confirmed the incident but not comment regarding the casualties.

Eyewitnesses in the area said the magnetic bomb was planted in the vehicle of a businessman who sustained injuries in the attack.

Photos emerging from the site of the blast on social media show the vehicle covered in fire following the incident.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident which comes amid a sharp rise in magnetic bombings in the capital.

Last evening’s incident in Golden City took place days after a deadly suicide attack targeted a mosque in the west of Kabul city, leaving at least 32 people dead and scores of others wounded.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque took place almost one and half month after a similar attack ripped through a shrine in Kabul city, leaving at least 18 dead and several others wounded.

