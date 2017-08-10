Explosion targets police vehicle in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 9:19 am

An explosion targeted a police vehicle in Kabul city late on Wednesday evening, leaving at least four people wounded.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials confirmed the incident took place in the vicinity of Cinema Pamir area of the city.

MoI spokesman Najib Danish said a magnetic bomb planted in a police vehicle went off, leaving at least four policemen wounded.

Last evening’s explosion followed hours after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the outskirts of the city, leaving at least one person dead.

The incident in Bani Hesar area of the city took place between 11 an d12 pm local time on Wednesday close to a check post of the security forces.

The Taliban insurgents had claimed responsibility behind the attack and claimed that one security official was killed and another was wounded.

This comes as Kabul city witnessed at two large attacks during the past ten days with one of the attacks carried out by the ISIS loyalists targeting the embassy of Iraq that resulted into the killing of two civil workers of the embassy while some others were wounded.

The Taliban group also carried out a suicide attack in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Thursday evening which left at least one NATO soldier dead along with two Afghan civilians while several others including NATO troops and Afghan civilians were wounded.

