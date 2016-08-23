Explosion targets Afghan, NATO forces patrol, 3 policemen wounded

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 23 2016, 9:35 am

An explosion targeted the Afghan and the NATO forces in Bagram district of northern Parwan province late on Monday evening, local officials said.

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission confirmed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack targeted the Afghan army vehicle during a partnered patrol.

RS further added that no Resolute Support or US soldiers were hurt in the attack.

In the meantime the local security officials in Bagram district said a suicide bomber detonated a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) near a convoy of the US forces.

The officials further added that three policemen sustained injuries in the attack that took place around 6 pm local tme in Qala-e-Nasro area.

Accroding to the officials, the police forces were escorting the convoy when it came under the attack.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and miliants belonging to the insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Parwan province, including the Bagram district.

