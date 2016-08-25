Explosion targets Afghan lawmaker in Balkh, 4 killed, 14 wounded

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 25 2016, 11:15 am

At least four people were killed and fourteen others were wounded in an explosion in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan earlier today.

Provincial police chief Abdul Razaq Qaderi said the incident took place after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated on a roadside in Khulm district.

He said the target of the attack was lawmaker Asadullah Sharifi as he was crossing the area but there are no reports regarding his fate in the explosion.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incidnet.

Balkh is among the relatively peaceful provinces in northern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased to their insurgency activities.

Militants belonging to the Taliban group and other insurgent groups are active in a number of the remote districts of Balkh province.

