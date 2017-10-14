Explosion target police vehicle in Kabul city, casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 14 2017, 6:39 pm

The sounds of two explosions were heard in Kabul city earlier this evening amid reports a vehicle police was targeted as there are fears that the blast has also inflicted casualties to some people.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of the 3rd police district of the city in Dehburi area.

There are no reports regarding the type of the explosion but a source in Kabul police said explosives planted in a police vehicle went off, leaving two people wounded.

In the meantime, other reports indicate at least three people, all policemen, including an officer were wounded in the explosion.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Today’s incident takes place almost twenty days after a suicide attack left at least five people dead and twenty others wounded.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility behind the attack which took place on 29th of September in Qala-e-Fatullah area.

