Explosion targets largest US military base in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 8:49 am

An explosion rocked the largest US airbase in Bagram this morning with the coalition forces saying the blast has incurred casualties.

“We can confirm that there was an explosion at Bagram Airfield this morning just after 5:30 am. There have been casualties. Our Force Protection and Medical teams are responding to the situation. As we get more information, we will release it,” the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) said in a statement.

The alliance in a statement later said confirmed that 4 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in an attack on Bagram airbase, the largest US military base in Afghanistan.

Earlier reports suggested at least three people were killed and nearly 13 others were wounded in the incident.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the incident.

