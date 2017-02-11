Car bomb explosion rocks Lashkargah city in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 11 2017, 2:31 pm

A relatively heavy explosion was heard in Lashkargah city in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak confirmed the incident took place around 2 pm local time near Kabul Bank Branch.

He said casualties feared in the explosion but the eyewitnesses in the area are saying a vehicle of the Afghan forces has been damaged and numerous people were killed or wounded.

Provincial public health officials are saying at least 11 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded in the attack.

The Emergency Hospital in Helmand said at least 12 people wounded in the attack were shifted to this hospital, including a child and a woman.

A security official earlier said the incident took place after car bomb was detonated near the bank as the Afghan security forces were receiving their salary and at least 15 people were wounded, citing the preliminary reports by the provincial public health officials.

