Suicide attack targets Kabul mosque, 27 feared dead

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 21 2016, 12:33 pm

A relatively heavy explosion was heard in Dar-ul-Aman area of the city hours after a blast rocked the Bagrami district.

Officials in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed 27 people were killed and nearly 35 others were wounded in the attack.

A security official in the area earlier confirmed the suicide attack inside the Baqir-ul-Olum mosque, targeting a gathering of Shi’ite Muslims.

Earlier estimates by health officials showed at least 13 people were killed and nearly 30 others were wounded in the attack.

Eyewitnesses in the area said several injured people were taken to the hospital from the blast site.

The eyewitnesses are saying that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives after entering a mosque located in the area, leaving several people dead or wounded.

The security officials have not commented regarding the incident and there are no reports regarding the exact number of casualties.

