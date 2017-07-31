Explosion rocks Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 31 2017, 11:27 am

An explosion has taken place in Kabul city few minutes earlier today.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul city.

There are no reports regarding the type of explosion and possible casualties.

In the meantime, a security source said the incident has taken place close to the embassy of Iraq and was apparently carried out by a suicide bomber.

The sources are saying that an armed resistance is underway between a number of the insurgents and the security forces following the explosion near the embassy of Iraq.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials confirmed that the attack was carried out on Iraqi embassy in Ansari Square in Shahr-e-Naw of the city.

The officials further added that a total of four attackers are involved in the attack and are resisting the security forces but additional special forces have been deployed to shun the attack.

Preliminary reports indicate a security guard of the embassy was killed and some others were wounded in the attack.

According to the ministry of interior, the personnel and staff of the embassy have been shifted to a secure place.

