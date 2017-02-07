20 killed, 38 wounded in Kabul explosion

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 3:50 pm

A relatively heavy explosion rocked Kabul earlier this afternoon targeting the Afghan Supreme Court compound.

The incident took place between the entrance and the parking of the court compound amid fears at least 12 people were killed.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health Waheedullah Mayar confirmed that around 20 people were killed and around 38 others were wounded in the explosion.

Eyewitnesses in the area earlier the blast took close to the Supreme Court compound and was triggered by a suicide attack.

A security official speaking on the condition of anonymity earlier said at least 12 people have been killed and several others were wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility behind the incident yet.

