8 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 8:16 am

A suicide attack rocked capital Kabul earlier this morning leaving several people dead or wounded.

The incident took place close to Abdul Haq Square targeting a convoy of the armored military vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed 8 people were killed and 25 others were wounded in the attack.

Eyewitnesses in Macroryan area are saying that of the security forces, apparently belonging to the coalition forces were targeted by a suicide bomber as they were crossing the area.

The Ministry of Public Health officials earlier said preliminary reports show at least three people were killed and around 15 others were wounded.

However, other sources are saying that 5 people have been killed and more than 15 others have been wounded in the attack.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack so far.

The attack in Kabul comes days after the Taliban insurgents announced their spring offensive and vowed to carry out more attacks on government and security institutions, officials, and personnel across the country.

